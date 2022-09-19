Amazon's healthcare moves: 3 big moves in 2 weeks 

Here are three healthcare moves from Amazon in the last two weeks:

1. The Department of Veterans Affairs is looking to purchase Amazon Web Services' Red Hat and ENCOR training for staff to better equip them for its EHR migration to Oracle Cerner.

2. Amazon will lay off 159 Amazon Care employees starting Dec. 1. Additionally, 236 employees from standalone company Care Medical will be laid off.

3. Amazon Web Services is looking to hire a healthcare payers and strategic industry global business development lead with a background in risk management and data management for its healthcare and life sciences industry team.