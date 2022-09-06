Amazon's healthcare focus: 4 moves in 2 weeks

Here are four healthcare moves from Amazon since Aug. 24:

1. Amazon Web Services has picked 10 startups for its accelerator program focused on health equity that a top executive told Becker's can not only help reduce disparities but boost hospitals and the healthcare system as a whole.

Over the four-week program, the startups will receive business and technical mentorship from Amazon Web Services and KidsX, a digital health accelerator from Children's Hospital Los Angeles, as well as up to $25,000 in Amazon Web Services computing credits.

2. Several healthcare executives and leaders at Amazon have stepped down or taken a break from their positions in 2022. Here are three leaders who announced resignations or breaks since Jan. 1.

3. Amazon revealed plans to shutter Amazon Care in an Aug. 24 letter to Amazon Health Services employees. But that doesn't mean the end of healthcare services from the nearly $470 billion technology behemoth. Here's what you need to know.

4. Patty Bedard, head of executive development at Amazon, left the company to join healthcare workforce marketplace platform CareRev. Ms. Bedard will serve as CareRev's chief people officer, where she will be responsible for building strategies and processes to drive employee engagement and retention.