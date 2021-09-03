700-physician practice in Illinois invests in 2nd large medical group this year

DuPage Medical Group in Downers Grove, Ill., will make a strategic investment in a Quincy, Ill.-based physician group to expand a partnership between the two organizations, the organization announced Sept. 3.

Quincy Medical Group said it will update its infrastructure and technology, expand in-network capabilities and move to value-based care with the investment from DuPage Medical Group. Both organizations aim to expand access to care in their local communities through the partnership.

DuPage Medical Group is a physician-owned organization with 700 primary care and specialty physicians. It has more than 100 locations and serves around 2 million patients. Quincy Medical Group has 155 providers and 18 locations in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.

Carol Brockmiller will remain CEO of Quincy Medical Group and become DuPage Medical Group's regional CEO with a focus on growing the practice. Tom Petty, MD, will remain chairman of the board for Quincy Medical Group, and each practice will have local clinical boards to oversee quality of care. DuPage Medical Group's executive team will remain intact as well.

The Quincy Medical Group investment marks the second large-scale purchase for DuPage Medical Group in four months. DuPage agreed to purchase the assets of South Bend Clinic, a large physician-owned group in Indiana in June, and completed the transaction Sept. 1.