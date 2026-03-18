5 new partnerships shaking up the ASC space

Partnerships between physicians, ASC management companies, hospitals, health systems and other healthcare stakeholders has become an industry standard as outpatient care becomes a strategic imperative for many organizations.

Here are five new partnerships in the ASC space:

1. Borland Groover will break ground on Emerald Coast Endoscopy Center, a new outpatient clinic and ASC in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

2. Germantown, Tenn.-based Stern Cardiovascular, a physician-led cardiovascular practice, has partnered with Atria Health to grow its network. The strategic partnership will support Stern Cardiovascular expanding services, opening new locations and recruiting additional physicians.

3. Stamford, Conn.-based ReFocus Eye Health has affiliated with a network of ophthalmology practices and ASCs. The MSO added seven new partner practices and four ASCs located across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York.

4. Durham, N.C.-based EmergeOrtho has partnered with the State Health Plan, the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer said March 10.

5. Compass Surgical Partners, Baptist Health and Coastal Health have partnered with local physicians to operate an ASC in Jacksonville, Fla.