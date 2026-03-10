Compass, Baptist Health take ownership of Florida ASC

Compass Surgical Partners, Baptist Health and Coastal Health have partnered with local physicians to operate an ASC in Jacksonville, Fla.

The organizations have taken ownership of Middleburg Surgery Center, a 5,000-square-foot facility with two operating rooms, according to a March 10 news release from Compass Surgical Partners.

The multispecialty ASC has 15 physicians committed and performs orthopedic, urology, otolaryngology, pain management and general surgery procedures.

The facility is licensed and accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, the release said.