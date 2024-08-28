5 major hospital sell-offs in 2024

Here are five major hospital sales in 2024:

1. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, parent company of United Surgical Partners International, agreed to sell its majority interest in Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health for $910 million in cash. The sale includes five hospitals in Alabama and was one of several hospital sell-offs by Tenet this year as the system turns its focus toward ASCs.

2. In May, Dallas-based Steward Health Care placed its 31 U.S. hospitals up for sale to help alleviate its $9 billion debt after the system filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Financial chaos has ensued following the bankruptcy filing, and Steward is currently suing Medical Properties Trust––the landlord for 30 out of 31 of Steward's hospitals––claiming that MPT has "disrupted" Steward's efforts to sell the hospitals.

3. This year, St. Louis-based Ascension sold Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital System in Binghamton, N.Y., 50% of its stake in Network Health in Wisconsin and all assets and operations associated with Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.

4. Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., announced a definitive agreement to sell its three Pennsylvania hospitals for a total of over $1 billion on July 30.

5. The shuttered St. Margaret's Health-Spring Valley (Ill.) was put up for Chapter 11 bankruptcy sale in June. Hilco Real Estate auctioned off all of the hospital's medical and nonmedical assets in April.