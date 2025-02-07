5 biggest ASC companies by market share in 2025

Around 33.5% of freestanding ASCs are owned and operated by chains, according to the VMG Health 2025 Healthcare M&A Report.

United Surgical Partners International has the largest market share by number of centers in the network. Here is the breakdown of the five companies cornering the market.

1. Dallas-based USPI, part of Tenet Healthcare: 24.3%

2. Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health, part of Optum: 14.9%

3. Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg, part of Envision Healthcare: 11.7%

4. Nashville-based HCA Healthcare: 7%

5. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners: 6.2%