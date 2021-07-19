4 medical office buildings acquired for more than $100M

Anchor Health Properties has purchased four medical office buildings that total more than 210,000-square feet and have a combined value of more than $100 million.

Two of the buildings are in California; the others are in North Carolina and Washington. The properties were acquired through joint ventures with existing institutional equity partners in an off-market setting.

So far this year, Anchor has acquired 12 medical office buildings, which have a combined value of more than $330 million, according to a July 19 news release.

"We remain focused on building relationships with long-term investment grade tenancy in class A assets that offer convenient, accessible healthcare services to the surrounding community," said James Schmid, chief investment officer and managing partner with Anchor.