3 ASC acquisitions in 1 month

Community Health Systems and CPIhealth together announced four ASC acquisitions and openings in a single month, underscoring the accelerating pace of consolidation reshaping the ASC landscape.

The deals are the latest sign of a broader shift underway across the ASC sector, where national operators, health systems and private equity firms are accelerating acquisitions and redrawing the competitive landscape. Nearly 2,000 ASCs are now affiliated with a national chain, and chain operators control roughly a third of all freestanding centers.

1. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health System announced ia pending acquisition of Surgical Clinic Solutions, doing business as Surgical Institute of Alabama, in Vestavia, Ala. The multispecialty center performs more than 8,000 cases annually and includes six operating rooms and two procedure rooms. The Surgical Institute of Alabama deal is expected to close in the second quarter, pending customary conditions.

2. Effective April 1, CHS also acquired a majority interest in South Anchorage Surgery Center, which focuses on gastrointestinal and interventional pain procedures and supports surgical capacity for Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer, Alaska.

3. Austin, Texas-based CPIhealth acquired Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists and Serenity Surgical Center. Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists, which has clinic locations in Munster and Chesterton, Ind., is led by Shaun Kondamuri, MD, and Satish Dasari, MD. The surgery center is also located in Munster, Ind.

At the Becker’s 32nd Annual Meeting: The Business and Operations of ASCs, taking place October 29-31 in Chicago, ASC leaders, surgeons and healthcare executives will explore strategies to drive growth, enhance operational performance, navigate reimbursement challenges and prepare for the future of ambulatory surgery. Apply for complimentary registration now.