3 new joint venture ASCs — December 2019

Here are three joint-venture ASCs opened or announced in December:

Mountain Home, Ark.-based Baxter Regional Medical Center broke ground on its new joint venture ASC in Mountain Home.

A new joint venture building with an ASC and other outpatient services is set to open in Livonia, Mich., in 2021. The center will be owned by Schoolcraft College and leased by Trinity Health's St. Joseph Mercy Health System in Ypsilanti, Mich.

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System has partnered with Flemington, N.J.-based Hunterdon Healthcare to expand services in Somerset County, N.J.

More articles on surgical centers:

50 years of ASCs: 5 things to know

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

Delaware medical group opens surgery, wellness center

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.