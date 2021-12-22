3 most interesting ASC transactions in 2021

Three major deals made waves in the ASC industry this year:

1. In May, Miami-based Gastro Health was sold to private equity company Omers. The company previously was owned by Audax Private Equity, which acquired Gastro Health in 2016. While precise financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, PE Hub released a report in February that speculated Gastro Health was worth $65 million in EBITDA.

2. St. Louis-based Ascension chose Regent Surgical Health as its national ASC development partner in March. Ascension Capital, the investment affiliate of Ascension, and TowerBrook Capital Partners, an international investment firm, invested in Regent to promote growth. The partners plan to develop, acquire and operate ASCs in communities Ascension serves.

3. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, parent company of United Surgical Partners International, announced plans to acquire SurgCenter Development for $1.2 billion in November. Tenet bought 45 ASCs from SurgCenter in February, and the most recent transaction will add 92 ASCs to USPI when the deal closes.