The sale of three medical office buildings totaling $22 million were reported in the last week:

1. The Fort Myers (Fla.) Neurosurgical Building Partnership sold a medical office building for $4.4 million.

2. The Advocate Aurora Health Medical Building in Kenosha, Wis., was sold for $6.2 million to a commercial real estate investment company.

3. A medical office building in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., was sold to an investor for $11.5 million.