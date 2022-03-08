Physicians sell $6.2M Wisconsin medical office building 

The Advocate Aurora Health Medical Building in Kenosha, Wis., was sold for $6.2 million to a commercial real estate investment company, according to Healthcare Real Estate Insights.

The 19,678-square-foot, two-tenant building was sold by a physician partnership represented by Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors.

Before the sale, the seller had a 10-year lease extension with Aurora Medical Group. The physician partnership developed the facility for its private practice before its acquisition, according to the March 3 report.

The facility is 100 percent occupied by Aurora Medical Group and MH Imaging.