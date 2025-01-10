3 hospital closures in 10 days

Here are three hospital closures since Jan. 1, as reported by Becker's:

1. Orlando (Fla.) Health will close its Longwood, Fla.-based South Seminole Hospital and move patients and employees to its new Orlando Health Lake Mary (Fla.) Hospital on Jan. 11. Following the move, South Seminole's emergency room will stay open as a 10-bed, standalone facility until the new Orlando Health Emergency Room Longwood (Fla.) opens in February.

1. Pauls Valley, Okla.-based Valley Community Hospital closed Jan. 8. The 43-bed facility had reopened in 2021 after shuttering for three years. It was also forced to address online rumors of closure in January 2023 after multiple complaints led to the closure of its laboratory and relocation of laboratory services to Norman (Okla.) Regional Hospital.

2. Sharon (Pa.) Regional Hospital, part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care, closed Jan. 5 and laid off 848 employees. A person with knowledge of the closure decision told Becker's on Jan. 6 that a last-minute offer from Tenor Health Partners, a hospital turnaround company, could reopen the hospital at any time should the deal go through.