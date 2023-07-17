12K-square-foot Houston ASC building sold

A 12,521-square-foot ASC in Houston has been sold by Ellington Properties, according to a July 17 report from REBusiness Online.
The single-tenant building was built in 1995, the report said. Additional terms of the sale were not disclosed.
