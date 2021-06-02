New York has the biggest tax burden on residents, according to a WalletHub report.

The online financial advisory firm compiled the property tax, individual tax and total sales and excise tax burdens for each state to calculate the total tax burden for the March 31 report.

The 10 states with the highest tax burden are:

1. New York: 12.79 percent

2. Hawaii: 12.19 percent

3. Vermont: 10.75 percent

4. Maine: 10.5 percent

5. Connecticut: 10.44 percent

6. Minnesota: 9.99 percent

7. New Jersey: 9.98 percent

8. Rhode Island: 9.69 percent

9. Illinois: 9.52 percent

10. California: 9.48 percent