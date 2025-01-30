10 physician practices, clinics that filed for bankruptcy in 2024

Ten physician practices or clinics filed for bankruptcy in 2024 — a six-year high — according to a report on Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings from healthcare restructuring advisory firm Gibbins Advisors.
Here are the 10 physician practice or clinics that filed for Chapter 11 protection, along with the date of the filing, according to the report:
- Neuragenex Treatment Centers: Jan. 26
- Cano Health: Feb. 4
- Prime Plastic Surgery Associates: Feb. 17
- Advanced Care Hospitalists: May 21
- Atlantic Neurosurgical Specialist: June 5
- MBMG Holding (doing business as Clinical Care Medical Centers): Oct. 13
- Global Wound Care Medical Group: Oct. 21
- TW Medical Group LLC (doing business as Innovation Medical Group): Oct 23
- MCR Health: Nov. 8
- CareMax: Nov. 17