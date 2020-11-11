The 35 best ASCs in Florida: Newsweek ranking

Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to identify the 400 best ASCs in 25 states with the most facilities, including Florida.

The 2021 ranking took into account ASC quality data, centers' handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators. The number of ASCs awarded varied by state. Florida had 35 ASCs awarded:

1. Boca Raton Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center (Boca Raton)

2. Florida Medical Clinic North Tampa

3. Coral Gables Surgery Center (Miami)

4. USF Health Ambulatory Surgery Center (Tampa)

5. Bascom Palmer Eye Institute (Naples)

6. Bayview Surgery Center (Sarasota)

7. Mayo Clinic Jacksonville ASC

8. Orlando Center for Outpatient Surgery

9. Premier Surgery Center of Sarasota

10. Ambulatory Surgery Center Tampa

11. Baptist Health Endoscopy Center-Galloway South (Miami)

12. New Tampa Surgery Center (Wesley Chapel)

13. Bascom Palmer Surgery Center-Palm Beach Gardens

14. BayCare Surgery Center (Trinity)

15. Alliance Surgical Center (Lake Mary)

16. SurgCenter Pinellas (Largo)

17. Intercoastal Medical Group-Ambulatory Surgery Center Sarasota

18. Sand Lake Surgery Center (Orlando)

19. Central Florida SurgiCenter (Lakeland)

20. Panama City Surgery Center

21. Citrus Ambulatory Surgery Center (Orlando)

22. Advanced Surgery Center of Palm Beach County (Lake Worth)

23. Maitland Surgery Center

24. The Outpatient Center of Delray

25. Tradition Surgery Center (Port St. Lucie)

26. Lakeland Surgical & Diagnostic Center-Griffin Campus

27. Florida Medical Clinic Zephyrhills

28. Surgery Center at Coral Springs

29. The Surgery Center at TGH Brandon Healthplex (Tampa)

30. Broward Specialty Surgical Center (Hollywood)

31. The Center of Surgical Excellence (Venice)

32. Memorial Healthcare System-Same Day Surgery Center (Pembroke Pines)

33. Bradenton Surgery Center 34. Citrus Endoscopy & Surgery Center (Crystal River)

35. Bayside Ambulatory Surgery Center (Miami)

