How an AmSurg ASC dove into COVID-19 relief, response efforts

A New Jersey ASC and partner of Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg immediately sprung into action as COVID-19 threatened to destabilize communities.

Four things to know:

1. When the infectious nature of COVID-19 became clear, Short Hills Surgery Center in Millburn, N.J., quickly canceled scheduled visits by high-risk patients and limited its hours.

2. Staff were divided into teams assigned to different workdays. New safety protocols and operational updates were communicated to all medical staff.

3. The ASC provided relief to its health system partner, West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, by welcoming urgent surgery patients the hospital was unable to manage during the crisis.

4. Short Hills Surgery Center leaders identified which additional surgical cases the center could handle and procured the resources needed to expand its scope of service.

"This incredible response by SHSC exemplifies the agility and thoughtfulness required across the healthcare industry to appropriately address the COVID-19 pandemic and respond to community need," AmSurg said.

