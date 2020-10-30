80 best ASCs in California: 'Newsweek' ranking

Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to identify the 400 best ASCs in 25 states with the most facilities, including California.

The 2021 ranking took into account ASC quality data, centers' handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators. The number of ASCs awarded varied by state. California had the most, with 80:

1. Sutter Health-Surgery Center Palo Alto

2. Surgical Care Affiliates-University Ambulatory Surgery Center (San Diego)

3. Surgical Care Affiliates-UCSD Center for Surgery of Encinitas

4. UCLA Health-Ambulatory Surgery Center Westwood (Los Angeles)

5. Cedars Sinai-90210 Surgery Medical Center (Beverly Hills)

6. Sutter Health-Surgery Center Mountain View

7. Surgical Care Affiliates-Surgical Center of San Diego

8. 436 Beverly Hills Surgery Center

9. Sutter Health-Surgery Center Fremont

10. Surgical Care Affiliates-MemorialCare Surgical Center Laguna Woods (Laguna Hills)

11. Surgical Care Affiliates-North Coast Surgery Center (Oceanside)

12. Hoag Endoscopy Center (Newport Beach)

13. Surgical Care Affiliates-San Diego Endoscopy Center

14. Surgical Care Affiliates-Barranca Surgery Center

15. Sutter Health-Fort Sutter Surgery Center

16. Scripps-Encinitas Surgery Center

17. Scripps-Mercy Surgery Pavilion (San Diego)

18. Surgical Care Affiliates-MemorialCare Surgical Center at Orange Coast (Fountain Valley)

19. Surgical Care Affiliates-MemorialCare Surgical Center Saddleback (Laguna Hills)

20. Sutter Health-Surgery Center San Carlos

21. Surgical Care Affiliates-Outpatient Surgery Center of La Jolla

22. Newport Beach Surgery Center

23. Advanced Eye Medical Group-Dr. Ghosheh Advanced Eye Medical (Mission Viejo)

24. Surgical Care Affiliates-Inland Surgery Center (Redlands)

25. Surgical Care Affiliates-Grossmont Surgery Center (La Mesa)

26. Hoag Orthopedic Institute-Main Street Specialty Surgery Center (Orange)

27. Premier Surgery Center (Concord)

28. Huntington Ambulatory Surgery Center (Pasadena)

29. Mid Valley Surgery Center (Ontario)

30. United Gastrodiagnostics-Orange

31. Fremont Surgery Center

32. Eye Surgery Center of San Francisco

33. Valley Surgery Center (Modesto)

34. Crown Valley Outpatient Surgical Center (Mission Viejo)

35. Southern California Medical Gastroenterology Group-Santa Monica

36. La Peer Surgery Center (Beverly Hills)

37. Sutter Health-Santa Rosa Surgery and Endoscopy Center

38. Sutter Health-North Bay Regional Surgery Center (Novato)

39. Watsonville Surgeons Group-Central Coast Surgery Center (Freedom)

40. Sutter Health-Sierra Surgery Center (Roseville)

41. Specialty Surgical Center of Arcadia

42. NSC Management Company-Endeavor Surgical Center (Northridge)

43. Carlsbad Surgery Center

44. Sutter Health-Capitol City Surgery Center (Sacramento)

45. Cedars Sinai Endoscopy Center Beverly Hills

46. Sutter Health-Auburn Surgery Center

47. Forest Surgery Center (San Jose )

48. Sutter Health-Santa Barbara Endoscopy Center

49. Associated Gastroenterology Medical Group-Endoscopy Center (Anaheim)

50. Surgical Care Affiliates-San Luis Obispo Surgery Center

51. Folsom Sierra Endoscopy Center

52. Aspen Surgery Center (Walnut Creek)

53. Washington Outpatient Surgery Center (Fremont)

54. Advanced Diagnostic & Surgical Center (Alhambra)

55. Posada Surgery Center (Templeton)

56. Archibald Surgery Center (Rancho Cucamonga)

57. Surgical Care Affiliates-La Veta Surgical Center (Orange)

58. Surgical Care Affiliates-Golden Triangle Surgicenter (Murrieta)

59. North Orange County Surgery Center (Anaheim )

60. Aspen Surgery Center (Simi Valley)

61. Eye MD & Laser Surgery Center (Oakland)

62. Inland Valley Surgery Center (Pomona)

63. Airport Endoscopy Center (Los Angeles)

64. Specialty Surgical Center of Irvine (California)

65. Surgical Care Affiliates-Glenwood Surgery Center (Riverside)

66. Waverley Surgery Center (Palo Alto)

67. Sutter Health-Briggsmore Specialty Surgery Care Center (Modesto)

68. Four Seasons Surgery Centers of Ontario

69. Sutter Health-Otay Lakes Surgery Center (Chula Vista)

70. Salinas Endoscopy Center

71. Sutter Health-Roseville Endoscopy Center

72. Monterey Peninsula Surgery Centers

73. Mirage Endoscopy Center (Rancho Mirage)

74. Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Center (Alhambra)

75. Greater Long Beach Endoscopy Center

76. Sutter Health-Amador Surgery Center (Jackson)

77. San Antonio Ambulatory Surgical Center (Upland)

78. South Bay Gastroenterology-Endoscopy Center (Torrance)

79. Southern California Stone Center (Encino)

80. Mission Valley Eye Medical Surgical Center (Fremont)

More articles on surgery centers:

5 employees of U of New Mexico outpatient surgery center test positive for COVID-19

ASC leaders on top priorities during COVID-19 pandemic

ASCs projected to take 68% of orthopedic surgeries by mid-decade — 5 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.