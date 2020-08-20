8 AmSurg ASCs win excellence award

Eight AmSurg ASCs were awarded the 2020 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award.

Five things to know:

1. Press Ganey, which partners with more than 26,000 organizations to administer the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Outpatient and Ambulatory Surgery Survey, recognized 18 surgery centers in total.

2. The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes providers that score in the 95th percentile for patient experience, employee/physician engagement or clinical quality performance. The winning ASCs from Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg were recognized for exemplary patient experience ratings.

3. The eight AmSurg recipients were:

Endoscopy Center of Southeast (Beaumont, Texas)

Woodlands (Texas) Endoscopy Center

The Endoscopy Center (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Sun City (Ariz.) Endoscopy Center

The Eye Surgery Center (Paducah, Ky.)

EyeCare Consultants Surgery Center (Evansville, Ind.)

Surgery Center of Volusia (Port Orange, Fla.)

Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Ocala, Fla.)

4. Four of the honorees partnered with AmSurg specialize in gastroenterology. Two offer ophthalmology procedures, and two are orthopedics-focused. They represent six different states.

5. Sun City Endoscopy Center has now received the award two years in a row.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.