47 best ASCs in Texas: Newsweek ranking

Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to identify the 400 best ASCs in 25 states with the most facilities, including Texas.

The 2021 ranking took into account ASC quality data, centers' handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators. The number of ASCs awarded varied by state.

Texas had 47 ASCs awarded:

1. Texas Health Surgery Center Craig Ranch (McKinney)

2. Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Denton

3. Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-North Dallas

4. Texas Health Surgery Center Alliance (Fort Worth)

5. Southwest Fort Worth Endoscopy Center

6. Hays Surgery Center (Kyle)

7. Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Dallas

8. Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall

9. Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-North Garland

10. Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Texas Medical Center (Houston)

11. Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Sugar Land

12. Austin Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center II South

13. Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center-Medical Center (San Antonio)

14. Memorial Hermann Endoscopy & Surgery Center North Houston

15. Texas Health Surgery Center Denton

16. Fort Worth Endoscopy Center

17. Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center (Flower Mound)

18. Austin Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center I North

19. Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Center Aesthetic Surgery Center (Houston)

20. Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Kirby Glen (Houston)

21. Eye Surgery Center of North Dallas (Carrollton)

22. Cedar Park Surgery Center

23. Texas Health Surgery Center Preston Plaza (Dallas)

24. Kelsey-Seybold Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center at Main Campus (Houston)

25. Texas Health Surgery Center Bedford

26. Texas Health Surgery Center Fort Worth Midtown

27. Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Rockwall

28. Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Texas International Endoscopy Center (San Antonio)

29. Specialty Surgery Center of San Antonio

30. St. David's Surgery Centers-Bailey Square Surgery Center (Austin)

31. Austin Diagnostic Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center

32. Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Bay Area Endoscopy Center (Houston)

33. Endoscopy Center of El Paso

34. Stonegate Surgery Center (Austin)

35. Surgical Center of El Paso

36. El Paso Day Surgery

37. Cy Fair Surgery Center (Houston)

38. Methodist Craig Ranch Surgery Center (McKinney)

39. Tuscan Surgery Center at Las Colinas (Irving)

40. Medical City Surgery Center (Fort Worth)

41. Baylor Scott & White Ambulatory Endoscopy Center (Plano)

42. Gramercy Outpatient Surgery Center (Houston)

43. St. David's Surgery Centers-Oakwood Surgery Center (Round Rock)

44. Christus Santa Rosa Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center-Ewing Halsell (San Antonio)

45. River Oaks Endoscopy (Conroe)

46. Bay Area Surgicare Center (Webster)

47. The Austin Diagnostic Clinic-Surgery

