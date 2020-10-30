4 best ASCs in Arizona: 'Newsweek' ranking

Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to identify the 400 best ASCs in 25 states with the most facilities, including Arizona.

The 2021 ranking took into account ASC quality data, centers' handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators. The number of ASCs awarded varied by state.

ASCs awarded in Arizona:

1. Mayo Clinic-Building Scottsdale

2. Arizona Digestive Health (Scottsdale)

3. Adobe Surgery Center (Tucson)

4. Surgery Center of Gilbert (Mesa)

Click here to view the full ranking.

