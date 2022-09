The average incentive bonus jumped $6,000 for young physicians in the last year, according to Medscape's "Young Physician Compensation Report 2022."

Medscape surveyed 2,000 physicians under age 40 from Oct. 5 to Jan. 19 about their salary, incentives and other metrics.

Here's how average incentive bonuses shifted for young physicians in the last three years

2020: $33,000

2021: $33,000

2022: $39,000