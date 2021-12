Cheyenne, Wyo.-based High Plains Surgery Center is the first ASC in the state to offer outpatient surgeries using the da Vinci X system, the ASC said Dec. 21.

The robotics system allows surgeons to perform surgeries with smaller incisions and a greater range of motion.

The ASC said it will use the system to complete general procedures such as hernia repairs, hysterectomies and laparoscopic cholecystectomies.