Wisconsin hospital halts surgical services: 3 things ASCs need to know 

Chippewa Falls, Wis.-based HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital will temporarily suspend surgical services Oct. 26, citing operational and staffing challenges and low patient demand.

Here are three things to know:

1. Leaders did not specify how long the pause on surgeries would last.

2. "Other services at St. Joseph's will remain available, including inpatient medical and emergency department services," a hospital spokesperson told NBC affiliate WEAU. "St. Joseph's and HSHS remain focused on safely caring for our patients and thank the Chippewa Falls community for its understanding regarding this decision."

3. St. Joseph's Hospital is part of Hospital Sisters Health System, a 15-hospital system based in Springfield, Ill.