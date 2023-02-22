Why medical building developers are constructing in residential areas

A growing number of U.S. residents are interested in purchasing homes in densely packed communities near medical providers, according to a Feb. 22 report from REJournals.

Real estate investors are also becoming increasingly interested in the ASC, medical office building and freestanding medical facility market.

Real estate company Grayson Capital recently acquired Leawood, Kan.-based Monument Healthcare Development with the intention of building multifamily communities where residents have immediate and direct access to healthcare facilities.

It makes sense to develop medical offices and ASCs within walking distance of dense multifamily communities, according to the report.

Developers are also focusing on healthcare real estate opportunities in the suburbs, since families don't always want to travel downtown for healthcare.

ASCs are also playing a major role in healthcare real estate for 2023, as demand for outpatient and ambulatory treatment is growing nationwide, according to the report.

"This was a great opportunity for us," Michael Collins, CEO of Grayson Capital, told REJournals about its recent Leawood acquisition. "We are interested in this nexus between housing and healthcare. We think that providing our residents with easy access to healthcare will be a value-add to the communities that we are developing. This is a development strategy that is important to us."