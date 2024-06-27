Who's conducting layoffs in healthcare?

Grappling with rising practice costs, inflation and staffing shortages has created an increasingly competitive market for health systems, practices and ASCs. Dealing with these financial headwinds has forced some care sites to lay off staff.

Below are 16 health systems, hospitals and healthcare entities that have announced layoffs in the last two months, as reported by Becker's since May 7:

1. Modesto, Calif.-based Stanislaus Surgical Hospital laid off dozens of CRNAs after it was found to be out of compliance with certain Medicare conditions of participation following a survey from the California Public Health Department. The hospital received citations for issues including handling patient emergencies following surgeries, infection prevention, sterilization processes, governance and use of CRNAs in place of anesthesiologists.

2. Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University plans to lay off at least 500 employees as part of ongoing strategic alignment work. The layoffs are projected to affect 2.5% of the health system's workforce.

3. Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health laid off 26 employees, about 1% of its workforce, and is restructuring some operations and services.

4. West Monroe, La.-based Glenwood Regional Medical Center, part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care, laid off 23 employees, including certain leadership roles.

5. Cleveland-based University Hospitals is reducing its leadership structure by more than 10% as part of more than 300 layoffs, citing financial challenges.

6. Union Springs, Ala.-based Bullock County Hospital is looking to become a rural emergency hospital and plans to end psychiatric services and lay off 95 staff members as part of the transition.

7. Bristol Myers Squibb, one of 12 pharmaceutical and health service companies in the Fortune 500 list, plans to lay off 863 employees in Lawrenceville, N.J.

8. Walmart Health Virtual Care is laying off 74 employees at its corporate headquarters in Phoenix, less than one month after Walmart Health said it would close all 51 of its health centers across five states and shut down its Walmart Health Virtual Care services.

9. Biotech company Cue Health laid off all its employees and shut down May 24, after laying off 230 employees earlier that month.

10. Doral, Fla.-based Sanitas Medical Center laid off 56 employees between May 17 and May 20 due to "company restricting and budgetary constraints."

11. Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine is laying off 174 employees in waves due to industry challenges.

12. Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, will lay off 129 employees as it closes a Change Healthcare facility in Toledo, Ohio. The layoffs, consisting of employees in Ohio or working remotely, will occur in three waves from July 15 to Sept. 6.

13. Medtronic laid off an undisclosed number of additional staff as part of ongoing restructuring after laying off 44 employees in March and closing five manufacturing plants in April.

14. Select Specialty Hospital in Longview, Texas, will close on or about June 30, resulting in the termination of 94 employees.

15. Dallas-based White Rock Medical Center laid off nearly 35% of its staff — 158 employees — and has resumed taking patients transported by emergency medical services after halting them temporarily due to the layoffs.

16. Oakland-based Kaiser Foundation Hospitals laid off 76 employees in California, primarily in IT and marketing.