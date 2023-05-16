Which physicians don't feel fairly compensated

ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Patsy Newitt -  

A majority of physicians in six specialties do not believe they are fairly compensated, according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."

Physicians Thrive, a financial advisory group, compiled data from more than 12 sources, including Doximity, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Merritt Hawkins, for the report. 

Here are six specialties where a majority do not believe they are fairly compensated:

  • OB-GYN: 49 percent believe they are fairly compensated
  • Internal medicine: 49 percent
  • Physical medicine: 49 percent
  • Pediatrics: 47 percent
  • Diabetes and endocrinology: 46 percent
  • Nephrology: 42 percent

