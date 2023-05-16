Which physicians don't feel fairly compensated

A majority of physicians in six specialties do not believe they are fairly compensated, according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."
Physicians Thrive, a financial advisory group, compiled data from more than 12 sources, including Doximity, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Merritt Hawkins, for the report.
Here are six specialties where a majority do not believe they are fairly compensated:
- OB-GYN: 49 percent believe they are fairly compensated
- Internal medicine: 49 percent
- Physical medicine: 49 percent
- Pediatrics: 47 percent
- Diabetes and endocrinology: 46 percent
- Nephrology: 42 percent