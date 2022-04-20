Where physicians are flocking to employed models 

Listen
Physicians and physician practices in the South saw the highest increase of migration to hospital and corporate employment in the last three years, according to an April report from Avalere.
Here is the percent increase in hospital or corporate employed physicians by region from 2019 to 2021:
Northeast:
Physicians: 19 percent
Physician practices: 35.8 percent
South:
Physicians: 23.8 percent
Physician practices: 43.9 percent
Midwest:
Physicians: 13.3 percent
Physician practices: 28.3 percent
West:
Physicians: 17.2 percent
Physician practices: 40.9 percent