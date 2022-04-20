Where physicians are flocking to employed models 

Physicians and physician practices in the South saw the highest increase of migration to hospital and corporate employment in the last three years, according to an April report from Avalere.

Here is the percent increase in hospital or corporate employed physicians by region from 2019 to 2021:

Northeast:

Physicians: 19 percent

Physician practices: 35.8 percent

South:

Physicians: 23.8 percent

Physician practices: 43.9 percent

Midwest:

Physicians: 13.3 percent

Physician practices: 28.3 percent

West:

Physicians: 17.2 percent

Physician practices: 40.9 percent