What nurse anesthetists are paid hourly in all 50 states

The average hourly pay for nurse anesthetists in the U.S. is $97.34, according to the most recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.
The highest average hourly wage nurse anesthetists is in Connecticut, while the lowest is in Arizona.
Here is the average hourly wage for nurse anesthetists by state, in descending order:
|
Rank
|
State
|
1
|
Connecticut
|
$132.95
|
2
|
New Jersey
|
$126.85
|
3
|
Illinois
|
$120.33
|
4
|
West Virginia
|
$119.06
|
5
|
Washington
|
$117.66
|
6
|
Wisconsin
|
$113.25
|
7
|
California
|
$111.80
|
8
|
Nebraska
|
$111.65
|
9
|
New Hampshire
|
$109.20
|
10
|
Oregon
|
$108.44
|
11
|
New York
|
$108.26
|
12
|
Wyoming
|
$107.54
|
13
|
Massachusetts
|
$105.62
|
14
|
Hawaii
|
$105.17
|
15
|
Michigan
|
$104.92
|
16
|
Minnesota
|
$103.11
|
17
|
South Carolina
|
$102.81
|
18
|
Maine
|
$100.50
|
19
|
North Dakota
|
$100.08
|
20
|
Iowa
|
$99.64
|
21
|
North Carolina
|
$99.26
|
22
|
Virginia
|
$97.88
|
23
|
Pennsylvania
|
$97.67
|
24
|
South Dakota
|
$95.05
|
25
|
Texas
|
$94.97
|
26
|
Vermont
|
$94.35
|
27
|
Missouri
|
$92.46
|
28
|
Indiana
|
$91.44
|
29
|
Alabama
|
$90.79
|
30
|
Ohio
|
$90.10
|
31
|
Mississippi
|
$87.95
|
32
|
Oklahoma
|
$87.34
|
33
|
Maryland
|
$86.81
|
34
|
Kentucky
|
$86.70
|
35
|
Georgia
|
$85.56
|
36
|
Tennessee
|
$84.62
|
37
|
Colorado
|
$83.57
|
38
|
Idaho
|
$82.59
|
39
|
Florida
|
$82.19
|
40
|
Louisiana
|
$80.20
|
41
|
New Mexico
|
$79.28
|
42
|
Kansas
|
$76.71
|
43
|
Arkansas
|
$73.05
|
44
|
Arizona
|
$68.39