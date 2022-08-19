What causes physicians' bad behavior? 8 report findings

Most physicians attribute their colleagues' bad behavior to general personal arrogance, according to Medscape's 2022 "Physicians Behaving Badly" report.

Medscape surveyed more than 1,500 physicians about physician misbehavior and what they have experienced in recent years.

Examples of inappropriate behavior in the report included unprofessional or disrespectful behavior toward patients or colleagues, disregard for patient privacy, angry or aggressive acts and lawbreaking.

Here's how physicians answered the question: "What leads some physicians to behave inappropriately?"