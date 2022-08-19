What causes physicians' bad behavior? 8 report findings

Patsy Newitt -  

Most physicians attribute their colleagues' bad behavior to general personal arrogance, according to Medscape's 2022 "Physicians Behaving Badly" report.

Medscape surveyed more than 1,500 physicians about physician misbehavior and what they have experienced in recent years. 

Examples of inappropriate behavior in the report included unprofessional or disrespectful behavior toward patients or colleagues, disregard for patient privacy, angry or aggressive acts and lawbreaking. 

Here's how physicians answered the question: "What leads some physicians to behave inappropriately?"

General personal arrogance

56 percent

Personal issues not related to work

52 percent

Changing times and acceptance of more casual behavior

50 percent

Job-related stress

46 percent

Lack of training in medical school on social skills

27 percent

Mental health effects from working during COVID-19

27 percent

More demanding patients

25 percent

I don't think any factors contribute to inappropriate or unprofessional behavior

7 percent

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast