West Virginia hospital, surgery center see patient volumes return slowly

Charleston (W.Va.) Area Medical Center resumed elective procedures but hasn't seen patient volumes return as quickly as anticipated, MetroNews reports.

The hospital is performing surgeries on its main campus and at its surgery center, and clinicians are conducting office visits and ordering tests. However, patient volume hasn't returned in full because "a lot of folks are still concerned about coming to the hospital," said CAMC President and CEO Dave Ramsey.

Mr. Ramsey expects the hospital's no visitation policy is partially to blame. The hospital is set to lift the policy and allow one visitor per patient June 15, but that's led to concerns over the potential spread of COVID-19.

CAMC had to cut hours for a number of its staff members, and while it's working to restore the hours, it hasn't had the volume yet to necessitate it.

