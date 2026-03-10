Washington poised to ban noncompete agreements 

A bill that would ban employee noncompetes and related repayment agreements awaits signature from Governor Bob Ferguson, Bloomberg Law reported March 10.

The legislation would replace Washington’s current income-based restrictions surrounding noncompete agreements. Current statue declares noncompete void and unenforceable for lower- and middle-income workers, with a threshold of $126,859 for employees and $317,147 for independent contractors. The state now joins a growing list of those prohibiting nearly all noncompetes.

The bill also redefines noncompetes to include requirements that employees repay any benefit or compensation if they take a different position or start their own business. Legislators gave the bill final approval March 9.