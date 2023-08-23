Vanderbilt outpatient clinics implementing self check-in

Vanderbilt Health System will expand self check-in for appointments at ambulatory or outpatient clinics starting Aug. 30.

Patients will be able to skip the line by checking themselves in for appointments at Vanderbilt Health One Hundred Oaks, based in Nashville, Tenn., through the My Health at Vanderbilt patient portal app, according to an Aug. 22 news release from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The check-in can be completed through a patient's personal phone or tablet, and additional tablets will be offered at a centralized welcome desk at OHO clinic entrances. Traditional check-in with a Vanderbilt patient services specialist will also be available at each welcome desk.

Self check-in is currently available at several Vanderbilt medical office buildings.

Along with the upcoming implementation at OHO adult clinics, self check-in and centralized welcome desks will launch at Medical Center East's ambulatory clinics — also based in Nashville, Tenn. — on Oct. 4. It will be added to other adult ambulatory clinics throughout 2023 and psychiatric and pediatric ambulatory clinics in 2024, according to the report.