US News refines 2nd annual 'top ASCs' list

In 2024, U.S. News & World Report debuted its first annual "Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" ranking, highlighting four different specialties: colonoscopy and endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopedics and spine, and urology.

Now, the publication is gearing up to release its 2025 iteration, with several tweaks to its plan and methodology.

In 2024, the ratings were based on a number of factors, including risk-adjusted, objective outcomes such as post-procedure complications, emergency department visits, unplanned inpatient admissions and other undesirable results, according to a Feb. 10 press release from U.S. News.

The second annual list will debut on March 18, with several methodology-based changes. The changes include:

1. ASCs that did not perform orthopedic and spine surgeries for traditional Medicare beneficiaries will not be eligible for the list.

2. Pain centers and ASCs that perform back-pain injections, but not surgical care, will not be considered this year.

3. Approximately 800 ambulatory facilities that received orthopedic and spine recognition last year will not be rated this year.

4. Membranous cataract surgery will no longer be included in ophthalmology ASC rankings.

5. Emergency department visit outcomes will not be used to evaluate ASCs in ophthalmology.

6. In each specialty, some ASCs will not receive a rating because of limitations in the data available to U.S. News.





