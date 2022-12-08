Urology named most stressful job in 2022: report

Urology has been named the most stressful job of 2022, according to a Dec. 8 report from CNBC based on a study from the Occupational Information Network, a part of the U.S. Department of Labor.

Urology is ranked the most stressful job, with a stress level ranking of 100 out of 100.

Other healthcare positions near the top of the list include anesthesiology assistant, which was given a stress score of 98, acute care nurses and OB-GYNs, who both received a 97, and nurse anesthetists, who received a 96.