The legislation that could upend 1 state’s healthcare market: Viewpoint 

A bill that recently cleared Missouri’s House Special Committee on Rural Issues that would authorize Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care to acquire hospitals across 25 rural counties in the region, according to an April 6 viewpoint published by te Missouri Independent.

Antitrust law would typically be used to challenge or block hospital acquisitions that substantially decrease competition in the market, according to the report. But the new bill provides immunity for MU Health Care and collaborating entities operating within the 25-county region.

The bill states that Missouri “affirmatively expresses a policy “allowing these activities “notwithstanding that such activities may have the effect of displacing competition.” The immunity extends beyond the university system to include any public or private entities or individuals working alongside it in these deals.

The bill contains no rate transparency requirements,no commitments to maintain specific services, no reporting obligations and no agency designated to supervise pricing or market conduct post-acquisition.

“While the bill preserves liability for violations such as price-fixing and bid-rigging, it creates no affirmative oversight structure governing consolidation within the 25-county region,” reads the article. “Existing certificate-of-need law still applies, but no new supervisory framework governs pricing, service obligations or post-acquisition market conduct.”

The article notes that other states have policies that grant antitrust immunity for hospital consolidation while pairing it with proper regulatory oversight. It cites recent cases in both Virginia, Tennessee and Indiana that allow large hospital acquisitions of this nature while also maintaining safeguards meant to preserve care access and keep prices down.

In another example, the author cites North Carolina’s repeal of a state oversight law in 2025 under pressure from a health system, which later severed ties with the state’s largest insurers and was eventually acquired by a national chain, “precisely the kind of market trajectory these oversight frameworks are meant to prevent.”

“Rural hospitals need stability. Patients need protection from unchecked consolidation,” the author continues. “Missouri can provide both — but only if lawmakers add the safeguards other states already require.”

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