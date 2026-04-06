Kentucky ASC files for bankruptcy

Louisville, Ky.-based Vanguard Surgical has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to court records reviewed by Becker’s.

The company made a voluntary filing March 31 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky, listing estimated assets of $50,000 or less and liabilities between $100,001 and $500,000.

Operations for the center, which provides surgical services for gastroparesis and chronic pancreatitis, are expected to continue during the restructuring process. A meeting of creditors is scheduled for May 4.

The ASC is owned by Michael Hughes Jr., MD.

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