UnitedHealth's year of acquisitions: 5 major deals to know

UnitedHealth, parent company of Optum and ASC chain SCA Health, is having a huge year for acquisitions.

Five deals to know:

1. UnitedHealth Group, the nation's largest operator of Medicare Advantage plans, acquired Texas Medicare insurer KS Plan Administrators. The insurer is affiliated with the Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold medical group.

2. In early April, Optum finalized a deal to acquire Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. Kelsey-Seybold is a group practice offering treatment in 55 medical specialties at 24 locations in the Houston area and employs more than 500 physicians and allied health professionals.

3. LHC Group shareholders gave their approval for the Lafayette, La.-based home health firm to be purchased by Optum June 21. UnitedHealth Group and LHC first announced the $5.4 billion deal March 29. UnitedHealth Group said at the time the acquisition was expected to close in the second half of this year.

4. Optum received clearance to buy the 30-location independent physician organization Atrius Health. With the approval of the Massachusetts attorney general's office, Optum plans to pay $236 million for the Auburndale, Mass.-based health system, which includes 645 physicians and primary care providers.

5. Optum reportedly purchased Jacksonville Beach, Fla.-based Refresh Mental Health from private equity firm Kelso & Co. Refresh Mental Health has a network of more than 300 outpatient sites in 37 states with more than 1,500 employees. While financial terms have not been disclosed, Kelso & Co. bought Refresh Mental Health in December 2020 for about $700 million.