UnitedHealth buys Kelsey-Seybold-affiliated insurer

UnitedHealth Group, the nation's largest operator of Medicare Advantage plans, acquired Texas Medicare insurer KS Plan Administrators, the Star Tribune reported Aug. 16.

The insurer is affiliated with the Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold medical group, the report said. UnitedHealth acquired Kelsey-Seybold in July for about $2 billion.

Financial terms of the KS Plan Administrators acquisition were not disclosed, the report said. In the first quarter of 2022, the insurer generated about $147 million in premium revenue in Texas, while covering about 41,000 Medicare beneficiaries.

The Medicare Advantage plan at Kelsey-Seybold was awarded a five-star rating last fall, its sixth consecutive year earning the highest mark, the report said.