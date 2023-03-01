UnitedHealth in the headlines: 26 updates in 60 days

Here are 26 UnitedHealth stories Becker's has covered about UnitedHealth Group, parent company of Optum Health and ASC management company SCA Health, from the last 60 days:

UnitedHealthcare, an insurer of approximately 45 million people worldwide, has announced changes to its prior authorization rules for gastroenterology care that will take effect June 1.



UnitedHealthcare Group was named among 16 payers as one of "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity" by Newsweek.



UnitedHealth Group closed a $5.4 billion deal to acquire home health and hospice company LHC Group.



The University of Vermont Health Network will be out of network with UnitedHealthcare's commercial plans April 1 without a new contract.



UnitedHealthcare launched a new rewards program for fully-insured employers where members can use wearable devices to earn up to $1,000 annually through daily health challenges and activities.



UnitedHealth Group eclipsed other major health insurers in profit and revenue in 2022.



UnitedHealthcare's Medicaid managed care plan is out of network with Philadelphia-based Temple Health after the two sides were unable to reach a new contract by Feb. 1.



UnitedHealthcare will stop mailing overpayment and appeals decision letters to primary and ancillary healthcare providers in 13 states and Washington, D.C., starting May 5.



The Federal Trade Commission is not expected to challenge UnitedHealth Group's $5.4 billion acquisition of home health firm LHC Group.



UnitedHealth Group's philanthropic arm is putting $3 million toward a new partnership to address health inequity with Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota. The three-year partnership will address disparities in care for underserved children and families in the Twin Cities, where UnitedHealth Group is headquartered.



UnitedHealth Group is investing $10 million toward community development initiatives in Appalachian counties across six states.



Clovis, Calif.-based Community Health System is back in network with UnitedHealthcare; the sides reached a new agreement after their previous contract expired at the end of 2022.



The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority is investigating UnitedHealth Group's proposed acquisition of the health technology firm EMIS Group.



UnitedHealthcare launched a new virtual behavioral coaching program administered by Optum.



UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty told investors the company is planning to integrate more behavioral and home health services into its care delivery strategy as the company continues to expand its value-based care offerings.



UnitedHealthcare is projecting 900,000 more Medicare members in 2023 across its individual, group and D-SNP lines of business.



UnitedHealth Group ranked fourth in healthcare — and 102nd overall — on Just Capital and CNBC's list of America's "most just" companies.



The largest employer of physicians in the U.S. is not HCA Healthcare, the VA or Kaiser Permanente — it's UnitedHealth Group's Optum, with at least 60,000 employed or affiliated physicians.



UnitedHealth Group said the so-called "tripledemic" of respiratory diseases in late 2022 had no noticeable impact on U.S. healthcare costs.



UnitedHealth Group posted a $4.9 billion profit in the fourth quarter of 2022.



UnitedHealthcare named Marcus Robinson as president of markets for individual and family plans. He was previously senior vice president of individual and family plans.



UnitedHealth Group named Dame Vivian Hunt as its new chief innovation officer. Ms. Hunt has been with McKinsey & Co. since 1995, serving most recently as a senior partner for the U.K. and Ireland.



UnitedHealth Group is the world's largest insurance company by net premiums for the eighth year in a row, according to AM Best's latest ranking of global insurers.



UnitedHealth Group ranked 12th on FlexJobs' list of the "Top 100 Companies With Remote Jobs to Watch in 2023."



An Elk River, Minn., data center used by UnitedHealth Group was sold to an affiliate of global investment management firm CloudHQ in a $90 million deal.



A case filed by two former UnitedHealth executives who sued the company for allegedly underpaying them for a billion-dollar business line they helped create has quietly closed.