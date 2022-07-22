United Surgical Partners International reports $771M in Q2 revenue

United Surgical Partners International, part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, reported $771 million in net operating revenues in its second quarter results on July 21.

This was an increase of 16.1 percent from the same period in 2021, where it produced $664 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization excluding grants rose 15.3 percent year over year, from $275 million to $317 million. Surgical business same-facility revenues also saw a 2.8 percent increase from the same time last year.

As of June 30, the United Surgical Partners International holds interests in 410 ASCs and 24 surgical hospitals across 34 states.