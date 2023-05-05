UHS' top paid execs

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services' top executives saw big salary increases in 2021 from 2020.

Here's a breakdown of UHS' top earners in 2021, the most recent data available, per salary.com:

1. Marc Miller, CEO and president

Salary: $1,100,042

Bonus: $2,750,105

Stock options: $10,104,427

Other: $14,366

Total: $13,968,940

2020 total: $2,296,478

2. Alan Miller, executive chair

Salary: $1,000,038

Bonus: $1,000,000

Stock options: $10,104,427

Other: $1,092,036

Total: $13,196,501

2020 total: $1,446,473

3. Steve Filton, CFO, executive vice president and secretary

Salary: $714,681

Bonus: $893,351

Stock options: $3,168,736

Other: $18,162

Total: $4,794,930

2020 total: $1,691,422

4. Marvin Pember, executive vice president and president of acute care

Salary: $736,568

Bonus: $782,604

Stock options: $3,180,879

Other: $14,134

Total: $4,714,185

2020 total: $1,717,492

5. Matthew Peterson, executive vice president and president of behavioral health

Salary: $623,364

Bonus: $545,444

Stock options: $2,724,166

Other: $18,351

Total: $3,911,325

2020 total: $1,456,008