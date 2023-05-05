UHS' top paid execs

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services' top executives saw big salary increases in 2021 from 2020.
Here's a breakdown of UHS' top earners in 2021, the most recent data available, per salary.com:
1. Marc Miller, CEO and president
Salary: $1,100,042
Bonus: $2,750,105
Stock options: $10,104,427
Other: $14,366
Total: $13,968,940
2020 total: $2,296,478
2. Alan Miller, executive chair
Salary: $1,000,038
Bonus: $1,000,000
Stock options: $10,104,427
Other: $1,092,036
Total: $13,196,501
2020 total: $1,446,473
3. Steve Filton, CFO, executive vice president and secretary
Salary: $714,681
Bonus: $893,351
Stock options: $3,168,736
Other: $18,162
Total: $4,794,930
2020 total: $1,691,422
4. Marvin Pember, executive vice president and president of acute care
Salary: $736,568
Bonus: $782,604
Stock options: $3,180,879
Other: $14,134
Total: $4,714,185
2020 total: $1,717,492
5. Matthew Peterson, executive vice president and president of behavioral health
Salary: $623,364
Bonus: $545,444
Stock options: $2,724,166
Other: $18,351
Total: $3,911,325
2020 total: $1,456,008