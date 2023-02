U.S. News and World Reports has named the top medical school in all 50 states for primary care in 2023, with universities including Seattle-based University of Washington and University of California San Francisco coming out on top.

Top medical school in all 50 states in 2023:

Alabama: University of Alabama Birmingham

Alaska: No top ranked medical programs

Arizona: University of Arizona Tucson

Arkansas: University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock)

California: University of California San Francisco

Colorado: University of Colorado (Aurora)

Connecticut: University of Connecticut (Farmington)

Delaware: No top ranked medical programs

District of Columbia: George Washington University

Florida: University of Florida (Gainesville)

Georgia: Emory University (Atlanta)

Hawaii: University of Hawaii Manoa (Honolulu)

Idaho: No top ranked medical programs

Illinois: University of Chicago

Indiana: Indiana University Indianapolis

Iowa: University of Iowa (Iowa City)

Kansas: University of Kansas Medical Center (Kansas City)

Kentucky: University of Pikeville

Louisiana: No top ranked medical programs

Maine: University of New England (Biddeford)

Maryland: University of Maryland (Baltimore)

Massachusetts: Harvard University (Boston)

Michigan: University of Michigan Ann Arbor

Minnesota: University of Minnesota (Minneapolis)

Mississippi: William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine (Hattiesburg)

Missouri: University of Missouri Kansas City

Montana: No top ranked medical programs

Nebraska: University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha)

Nevada: University of Nevada Reno

New Hampshire: Dartmouth College (Hanover)

New Jersey: Cooper Medical School of Rowan University (Camden)

New Mexico: University of New Mexico (Albuquerque)

New York: University of Rochester

North Carolina: University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

North Dakota: University of North Dakota (Grand Forks)

Ohio: Ohio State University (Columbus)

Oklahoma: University of Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

Oregon: Oregon Health and Science University (Portland)

Pennsylvania: University of Pittsburgh

Rhode Island: Brown University (Providence)

South Carolina: University of South Carolina (Columbia)

South Dakota: University of South Dakota (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee: University of Tennessee Health Science Center (Memphis)

Texas: Baylor College of Medicine (Houston)

Utah: University of Utah (Salt Lake City)

Vermont: University of Vermont (Burlington)

Virginia: University of Virginia (Charlottesville)

Washington: University of Washington (Seattle)

West Virginia: West Virginia University (Morgantown)

Wisconsin: University of Wisconsin Madison

Wyoming: No top ranked medical programs