Top 5 causes of burnout for ASC nurses, and top 5 ways to prevent it

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses across all healthcare fields felt overworked and often underpaid, contributing to burnout in the field.
Sonas Home Health Care and the Nurse Journal have shared some of the main causes for nurse burnout, and some of the ways to prevent it.
Top five causes of nurse burnout:
- Long hours
- High-pressure environments
- Abnormal sleep patterns/lack of sleep
- Patient-related emotional stress
- Lack of support at work
Top five ways to prevent burnout:
- Develop strong personal relationships at work
- Set boundaries and prioritize work-life balance
- Sleep enough
- Care for physical and mental health during and after shifts
- Seek out therapy and assistance regularly