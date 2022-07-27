Top 5 causes of burnout for ASC nurses, and top 5 ways to prevent it

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses across all healthcare fields felt overworked and often underpaid, contributing to burnout in the field.

Sonas Home Health Care and the Nurse Journal have shared some of the main causes for nurse burnout, and some of the ways to prevent it.

Top five causes of nurse burnout:

Long hours High-pressure environments Abnormal sleep patterns/lack of sleep Patient-related emotional stress Lack of support at work

Top five ways to prevent burnout: