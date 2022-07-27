Top 5 causes of burnout for ASC nurses, and top 5 ways to prevent it

Claire Wallace -  

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses across all healthcare fields felt overworked and often underpaid, contributing to burnout in the field. 

Sonas Home Health Care and the Nurse Journal have shared some of the main causes for nurse burnout, and some of the ways to prevent it. 

Top five causes of nurse burnout:

  1. Long hours 
  2. High-pressure environments 
  3. Abnormal sleep patterns/lack of sleep 
  4. Patient-related emotional stress 
  5. Lack of support at work 

Top five ways to prevent burnout: 

  1. Develop strong personal relationships at work 
  2. Set boundaries and prioritize work-life balance 
  3. Sleep enough 
  4. Care for physical and mental health during and after shifts 
  5. Seek out therapy and assistance regularly

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast