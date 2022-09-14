Top 25 states for surgeon pay

Marcus Robertson -  

The national average pay for nonpediatric, nonorthopedic surgeons is $143.17 per hour or $297,800 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.

BLS pay statistics for surgeons by state, in descending order:

Rank

State

Average hourly wage

Average salary

1

North Dakota

$172.70

$359,220

2

Rhode Island

$171.48

$356,680

3

South Carolina

$171.43

$356,560

4

California

$169.03

$351,580

5

Ohio

$166.38

$346,060

6

Massachusetts

$166.21

$345,710

7

Louisiana

$165.87

$345,000

8

Montana

$163.23

$339,520

9

New Mexico

$163.04

$339,130

10

Missouri

$162.21

$337,390

11

Alaska

$161.97

$336,900

12

Nevada

$161.18

$335,250

13

Kentucky

$159.91

$332,610

14

Georgia

$159.07

$330,860

15

Oregon

$158.75

$330,200

16

Mississippi

$158.57

$329,820

17

West Virginia

$157.84

$328,310

18

Arizona

$157.46

$327,520

19

Arkansas

$156.94

$326,440

20

Idaho

$154.20

$320,740

21

Nebraska

$154.12

$320,570

22

Maryland

$152.51

$317,220

23

Oklahoma

$152.48

$317,160

24

Washington

$146.59

$304,910

25

Utah

$145.84

$303,360

 

