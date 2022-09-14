Top 25 states for surgeon pay

The national average pay for nonpediatric, nonorthopedic surgeons is $143.17 per hour or $297,800 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.
BLS pay statistics for surgeons by state, in descending order:
|
Rank
|
State
|
Average hourly wage
|
Average salary
|
1
|
North Dakota
|
$172.70
|
$359,220
|
2
|
Rhode Island
|
$171.48
|
$356,680
|
3
|
South Carolina
|
$171.43
|
$356,560
|
4
|
California
|
$169.03
|
$351,580
|
5
|
Ohio
|
$166.38
|
$346,060
|
6
|
Massachusetts
|
$166.21
|
$345,710
|
7
|
Louisiana
|
$165.87
|
$345,000
|
8
|
Montana
|
$163.23
|
$339,520
|
9
|
New Mexico
|
$163.04
|
$339,130
|
10
|
Missouri
|
$162.21
|
$337,390
|
11
|
Alaska
|
$161.97
|
$336,900
|
12
|
Nevada
|
$161.18
|
$335,250
|
13
|
Kentucky
|
$159.91
|
$332,610
|
14
|
Georgia
|
$159.07
|
$330,860
|
15
|
Oregon
|
$158.75
|
$330,200
|
16
|
Mississippi
|
$158.57
|
$329,820
|
17
|
West Virginia
|
$157.84
|
$328,310
|
18
|
Arizona
|
$157.46
|
$327,520
|
19
|
Arkansas
|
$156.94
|
$326,440
|
20
|
Idaho
|
$154.20
|
$320,740
|
21
|
Nebraska
|
$154.12
|
$320,570
|
22
|
Maryland
|
$152.51
|
$317,220
|
23
|
Oklahoma
|
$152.48
|
$317,160
|
24
|
Washington
|
$146.59
|
$304,910
|
25
|
Utah
|
$145.84
|
$303,360