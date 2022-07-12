Top 10 physician groups by number of physicians

Patsy Newitt  

With nearly 12,000 members, Southern California Permanente Medical Group is the physician group with the most physicians, according to a July report by Definitive Healthcare. 

Definitive Healthcare tracks more than 125,000 physician groups. There are 60,153 total physicians in the 10 biggest physician groups. 

Here are the top 10 physician groups, followed by the number of physicians:

Southern California Permanente Medical Group (Pasadena): 11,998 

The Permanente Medical Group (Oakland, Calif.): 10,139 

HCA Florida Healthcare Physicians (Davie): 7,342 

Mayo Clinic Physicians (Rochester, Minn.): 5,375 

HealthCare Partners IPA (Garden City, N.Y.): 5,042 

Northwell Health Physician Partners (Lake Success, N.Y.): 4,697 

Ascension Medical Group (Indianapolis): 4,450 

US Anesthesia Partners (Dallas): 3,828 

Geisinger Health Physicians (Danville, Pa.): 3,695 

Hill Physicians Medical Group (San Ramon, Calif.): 3,587

