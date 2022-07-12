Top 10 physician groups by number of physicians

With nearly 12,000 members, Southern California Permanente Medical Group is the physician group with the most physicians, according to a July report by Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare tracks more than 125,000 physician groups. There are 60,153 total physicians in the 10 biggest physician groups.

Here are the top 10 physician groups, followed by the number of physicians:

Southern California Permanente Medical Group (Pasadena): 11,998

The Permanente Medical Group (Oakland, Calif.): 10,139

HCA Florida Healthcare Physicians (Davie): 7,342

Mayo Clinic Physicians (Rochester, Minn.): 5,375

HealthCare Partners IPA (Garden City, N.Y.): 5,042

Northwell Health Physician Partners (Lake Success, N.Y.): 4,697

Ascension Medical Group (Indianapolis): 4,450

US Anesthesia Partners (Dallas): 3,828

Geisinger Health Physicians (Danville, Pa.): 3,695

Hill Physicians Medical Group (San Ramon, Calif.): 3,587