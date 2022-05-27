Top 10 emerging medtech procedures of 2021

Cerebral perfusion analysis CT with blood flow and volume had the most procedures of any emerging medtech in 2021, according to claims data in a May report from Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare tracks more than 300 emerging technologies in the medical field. Its healthcare insights are developed using healthcare commercial intelligence from its platform.

Here are the top 10 emerging medical technology procedures followed by the total number of procedures in 2021:

1. Cerebral perfusion analysis CT with blood flow and volume: 107,420



2. Anterior segment insertion drainage without reservoir internal: 81,937

3. Anterior segment insertion drainage without reservoir each additional: 28,784

4. Insertion of drug implant into lacrimal canaliculus for IOP: 24,056



5. NJX platelet plasma with IMG harvest/preparation: 22,877

6. Computer-assisted musculoskeletal navigational orthopedic CT/MRI: 17,316

7. Pattern electroretinography with interpretation and report: 13,284

8. Adaptive behavioral treatment with protocol modification each 15 min tech time: 10,032

9. BIA whole body composition assessment with interpretation and report: 7,213

10. Percutaneous laminotomy/laminectomy indirect image guidance lumbar: 6,938