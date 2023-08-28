These 6 Florida hospitals are top ranked in 2 or more physician specialties

Six hospitals in Florida have been ranked in the top 50 in the nation in multiple physician specialties by U.S. News & World Report for 2023 and 2024.

The top hospitals in Florida in two or more physician specialties and their national rankings:

Mayo Clinic Jacksonville

27. Cancer

29. Cardiology, heart and vascular surgery

16. Diabetes and endocrinology

24. Gastroenterology

27. Geriatrics

24. Neurology and neurosurgery

29. Orthopedics

34. Pulmonology and lung surgery

42. Urology

AdventHealth Orlando

41. Cancer

33. Diabetes and endocrinology

35. Neurology and neurosurgery

31. Obstetrics and gynecology

UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville)

30. Ear, nose and throat

42. Geriatrics

30. Neurology and neurosurgery

39. Obstetrics and gynecology

43. Pulmonology and lung surgery

Tampa General Hospital

18. Diabetes and endocrinology

39. Ear, nose and throat

19. Gastroenterology

9. Obstetrics and gynecology

30. Orthopedics

49. Urology

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

46. Obstetrics and gynecology

31. Rehabilitation

University of Miami Hospital and Clinics-UHealth Tower

20. Neurology and neurosurgery

1. Ophthalmology