These 6 Florida hospitals are top ranked in 2 or more physician specialties

Six hospitals in Florida have been ranked in the top 50 in the nation in multiple physician specialties by U.S. News & World Report for 2023 and 2024.
The top hospitals in Florida in two or more physician specialties and their national rankings:
Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
27. Cancer
29. Cardiology, heart and vascular surgery
16. Diabetes and endocrinology
24. Gastroenterology
27. Geriatrics
24. Neurology and neurosurgery
29. Orthopedics
34. Pulmonology and lung surgery
42. Urology
AdventHealth Orlando
41. Cancer
33. Diabetes and endocrinology
35. Neurology and neurosurgery
31. Obstetrics and gynecology
UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville)
30. Ear, nose and throat
42. Geriatrics
30. Neurology and neurosurgery
39. Obstetrics and gynecology
43. Pulmonology and lung surgery
Tampa General Hospital
18. Diabetes and endocrinology
39. Ear, nose and throat
19. Gastroenterology
9. Obstetrics and gynecology
30. Orthopedics
49. Urology
Sarasota Memorial Hospital
46. Obstetrics and gynecology
31. Rehabilitation
University of Miami Hospital and Clinics-UHealth Tower
20. Neurology and neurosurgery
1. Ophthalmology