These 6 Florida hospitals are top ranked in 2 or more physician specialties

Claire Wallace -  

Six hospitals in Florida have been ranked in the top 50 in the nation in multiple physician specialties by U.S. News & World Report for 2023 and 2024. 

The top hospitals in Florida in two or more physician specialties and their national rankings:

Mayo Clinic Jacksonville 

27. Cancer

29. Cardiology, heart and vascular surgery

16. Diabetes and endocrinology 

24. Gastroenterology 

27. Geriatrics 

24. Neurology and neurosurgery 

29. Orthopedics 

34. Pulmonology and lung surgery 

42. Urology

AdventHealth Orlando 

41. Cancer

33. Diabetes and endocrinology 

35. Neurology and neurosurgery 

31. Obstetrics and gynecology 

UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville) 

30. Ear, nose and throat 

42. Geriatrics 

30. Neurology and neurosurgery 

39. Obstetrics and gynecology 

43. Pulmonology and lung surgery 

Tampa General Hospital 

18. Diabetes and endocrinology 

39. Ear, nose and throat

19. Gastroenterology 

9. Obstetrics and gynecology 

30. Orthopedics

49. Urology

Sarasota Memorial Hospital 

46. Obstetrics and gynecology 

31. Rehabilitation 

University of Miami Hospital and Clinics-UHealth Tower 

20. Neurology and neurosurgery 

1. Ophthalmology

 

